Volvo to expand University City dealership, add a dozen jobs

University Volvo is expanding its facility on North Tryon – a $2.5 million project that the dealer says will add jobs to the local economy.
Volvo is expanding the location at 7716 N. Tryon St. by 4,000 square feet, University Volvo President Stephen Magowan said in a statement.
The dealer plans to add more than a dozen new employees, he added.
The project’s groundbreaking was on Thursday, and the event was attended by several leaders from Charlotte’s government, finance and other business sectors.
“I am really excited to transform our existing location into a Volvo Retail Experience facility featuring the iconic Scandinavian design. This new project will encompass both the redesign of the building, while integrating both properties,” Magowan said.
