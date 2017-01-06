IT services company to lay off 85 in Charlotte

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2 Pause

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:03 Video: Orlando City SC soccer star Kaká discusses MLS in Miami

0:56 Charlotte City Council won't consider repeal Monday

0:33 500 power trucks roll out to help restore power after Hurricane Matthew

3:53 WBTV First Alert Weather forecasts snow is on the way

0:43 Charlotte residents prepare for weekend snow

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami