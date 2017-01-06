IT services company to lay off 85 in Charlotte

An IT infrastructure services company called Pomeroy is closing its Charlotte facility in June, a move that will result in the loss of 85 jobs locally.
The facility is closing because of “redundancies following an acquisition,” Pomeroy said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed this week. All employees have been notified of the layoffs, Pomeroy said.
The Charlotte facility at 6900 Northpark Blvd. was formerly known as Tolt Solutions. Pomeroy and Tolt merged last July, and the combined company now operates as Pomeroy, according to the company’s website.
“In an attempt to optimize operational efficiencies and effectively leverage the multi-faceted capabilities of our Hebron, Ky.-based service depot, configuration center and logistics center, we are consolidating operations here on our corporate campus,” said Anne O’Neill, the company’s vice president of marketing, in an email.
The expectation is that the company’s operations will be transitioned from Charlotte to Hebron by April 30, O’Neill added. She also said the company plans to maintain a satellite office in Charlotte after the other business units are transitioned to Hebron.
According to the WARN notice, there are a variety of jobs being cut, including technicians, buyers, supervisors and handlers.
Under federal law, companies must file WARN notices when they make mass layoffs, close plants and change ownership.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
