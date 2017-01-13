Wells Fargo’s fourth quarter profits dip slightly in wake of scandal

Wells Fargo reported Friday that it’s fourth quarter profits fell about 5 percent, as the bank continued dealing with the fallout from a sales scandal.
The bank’s fourth quarter profit totaled $5.3 billion, San Francisco-based Wells Fargo said, down from $5.6 billion in the fourth quarter last year. Revenue was flat, at $21.6 billion.
In September, Wells Fargo was fined $185 million after allegations of “widespread illegal practices” in which employees secretly opened unauthorized accounts for customers to meet sales goals.
“We continued to make progress in the fourth quarter in rebuilding the trust of our customers, team members and other key stakeholders,” said CEO Tim Sloan. “I am pleased with the progress we have made in customer remediation, the ongoing review of sales practices across the company and fulfilling our regulatory requirements for sales practices matters.”
Wells Fargo’s earnings per share totaled 96 cents, below analysts’ consensus estimate of $1 per share.
Wells Fargo employs more than 23,000 workers in Charlotte, making it the bank with the largest local employee base.
For the full year, Wells Fargo’s revenue ticked up 3 percent, to $88.3 billion. The company’s profits for 2016 fell just over 4 percent, to $21.9 billion.
“Wells Fargo had solid underlying performance in the fourth quarter as we continued to benefit from our diversified business model,” said Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry.
$5.3 billion
Wells Fargo’s total profit in 4Q 2016
$5.3 billion
Wells Fargo’s total profit in 4Q 2015
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments