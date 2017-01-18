Concord energy storage firm Alevo says first unit cleared for delivery

Concord battery maker Alevo says its first GridBank energy storage unit has completed a factory acceptance testing process and been cleared for delivery in Hagerstown, Md.
The testing was done at Parker Hannifin’s Energy Grid-Tie Division in Charlotte. Alevo said it and Parker Hannifin have conducted tests of the 2 megawatt unit’s safety, power, thermal stability, communication, response rates and ability to deliver specific applications.
“We have been testing the GridBank in conjunction with Alevo since August and are satisfied the unit operates as per its design intent,” Parker Hannifin official Jim Hoelscher said in a statement.
The unit will be used mostly for frequency regulation and charging/discharging cycles in durations of less than an hour. Alevo says its proprietary inorganic electrolyte is capable of thousands of full battery cycles without degradation of its power capability.
Alevo opened its Concord manufacturing plant in October 2014, but has acknowledged that it has taken longer than expected to begin producing units.
