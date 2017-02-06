Swiss manufacturer to create 93 high-paying jobs at new Huntersville hub

The Swiss manufacturer Oerlikon Metco plans to spend $62 million to open a facility in Huntersville, where it will create 93 high-paying jobs over the next five years.
The new plant will specialize in end-to-end advanced component manufacturing, and it will also house research and development work, according to a statement from the company Monday.
The new facility will be located at The Park - Huntersville, right off Interstate 77. It will be the company’s first advanced component manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Oerlikon will be hiring engineers, R&D staff and skilled craftsmen at the new facility.
Pay will vary by position, though the average salaries for the new Charlotte-area jobs will be $93,011, the company said, well above Mecklenburg County’s average wage of $62,741.
The local expansion is possible because of a $1 million performance-based incentive from the state’s One North Carolina Fund. To receive the funds, companies must meet job creation and capital investment targets. The One NC grants also require a local government match.
“This investment in North Carolina marks an important step in our plans to become a leading service provider for the fast-expanding additive manufacturing market,” said Roland Fischer, Oerlikon CEO.
