Tissue manufacturer to hire 180 as it expands Shelby facility

Tissue manufacturer Clearwater Paper said Thursday it will spend $330 million to expand its facility in Shelby, where it will create 180 new jobs over the next two years.
As part of its local expansion, the company will hire hire operators, distribution staff, maintenance personnel and other workers – all positions that will have an average annual pay of $40,791, according to a statement from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
Spokane, Wash.-based Clearwater Paper opened its production and distribution facility in Shelby in 2012 and currently employs 264 there.
The company’s local expansion is made possible by an incentives package, which includes up to $2,635,200 in total reimbursements under the terms of a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG.) Payments will be made every year, pending verification the company meets its job creation and investment goals.
“Our experience operating in Shelby has been exceptional and we continue to enjoy the region’s outstanding transportation infrastructure, business-friendly community, and overall quality of life,” said Linda Massman, president and CEO of Clearwater Paper.
