‘Seattle-style’ teriyaki spot to open in midtown Charlotte

A new restaurant called Teriyaki Madness is set to open in early May at the Metropolitan development.
The 2,300 square-foot restaurant, described “quick-service, Asian-inspired,” will be located next to Hickory Tavern.
“We were looking for an urban, mixed-use development,” said Ken Fay, franchise owner of Teriyaki Madness. The company is based out of Denver.
“We’re pleased to welcome Teriyaki Madness to Metropolitan,” said Sara Haight, general manager of the Metropolitan, in a statement. “It’s a complementary addition to our dining offerings, and we’re excited to have them be a part of our center.”
The restaurant sells dishes such as chicken teriyaki bowls, potstickers, stir-fried vegetables and edamame, with meals served within five to seven minutes, Teriyaki Madness said.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
