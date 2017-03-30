Charlotte manufacturer to expand facility, hire 70

A sheet metal company called Southeastern Metal Products is spending $5.1 million to expand its facility in northwest Charlotte, where it plans to add 70 jobs over the next two years.
Southeastern Metal Products, a contract company that makes sheet metal products for commercial and industrial customers, is expanding its facility at 1420 Metals Dr. by by 44,000 square feet. Construction began this week, and it’s expected to wrap up by July, according to a statement from the Charlotte Chamber.
The project is a response to increased customer demand, the company said, and includes the addition of more production equipment.
Additional details about the kinds of jobs being added were not immediately available.
Myers and Chapman is the general contractor for the addition. Southeastern Metal Products began in Charlotte in 1952.
