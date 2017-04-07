Charlotte’s newest retailer is closing all 323 of its stores, filing says

7:43 Gov. Cooper says HB2 replacement bill is a compromise Pause

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state

2:22 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 replacement

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job

10:47 NCAA president comments on NC's HB2 replacement

1:24 Indian grocery store a hate crime target

0:58 New McClatchy Podcast: 'Majority Minority'

2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference