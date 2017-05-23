Novant Health adds urgent care in Mint Hill

Novant Health announced Tuesday the addition of urgent care services at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians in Mint Hill.
Winston-Salem-based Novant said the clinic, at 8110 Healthcare Loop, will provide urgent care Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Urgent care is intended for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, such as sprains and strains; muscle aches and pains; cough, cold and flu symptoms; urinary tract infections; skin infections and rashes; and lacerations and fractures, Novant said, adding that urgent care clinics offer shorter wait times and lower copayments.
