Duke Energy CEO’s home sells for $2.2 million

Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good and her husband, Brian, have sold their south Charlotte home off Providence Road for $2.17 million, according to property records.
Last month’s sale of the 5,915-square-foot home comes 11 years after the Goods bought the property for $1.87 million. A company spokesman confirmed that Good will continue residing in the Charlotte metropolitan area but did not provide further details.
Duke’s former chief financial officer, Good was named CEO in 2013, succeeding Jim Rogers. The following year, Duke became mired in controversy over a spill of coal ash into the Dan River that brought the company under scrutiny of state and federal officials.
In May, protesters demonstrated outside Good’s home on the same day Duke pushed its annual shareholders meeting online, eliminating the company’s long-running tradition of in-person meetings. Duke had said the new format would make it easier for its shareholders worldwide to access the meeting.
According to an online real estate listing, the home built in 2005 features a pool house, exercise room, four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.
Last year, Good’s pay jumped 27 percent to about $13.8 million. The bulk of that pay – $9.1 million – was in performance-based stock awards.
