Water Ridge Office Park
Water Ridge Office Park Courtesy Logical Position
Water Ridge Office Park Courtesy Logical Position

Business

July 24, 2017 3:42 PM

Digital marketing agency hiring dozens for new Charlotte office

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

Oregon-based digital marketing agency Logical Position is opening a new office in Charlotte and plans to hire almost 50 employees, the company said Monday.

The office will be in Water Ridge Plaza, near Yorkmont and West Tyvola roads, and has a grand opening scheduled for August 28. The company has hired 20 employees and plans to increase that to more than 40 in the coming months.

The company said it chose Charlotte due to its “skyrocketing business prestige” and access to cities up and down the East Coast. In addition to its headquarters in Lake Oswego, LP also has offices in Chicago, Las Vegas and Austin.

“Charlotte was an easy choice because of its ideal access to major markets across the east coast, and being a rapidly-emerging hub for business growth,” said John Alden, general manager of the new Charlotte office, in a statement. “We are excited about the new pool of talent that the Charlotte office will bring. We’re searching for creative, energetic professionals who are motivated by a team environment and helping businesses grow.”

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights 1:49

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights
Rick Siskey Estate Auction 1:53

Rick Siskey Estate Auction
What's behind Charlotte's 'teardown' boom? 1:07

What's behind Charlotte's 'teardown' boom?

View More Video