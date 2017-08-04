100 Charlotte workers will lose their jobs as Texas firm shutters local office

Fluor Enterprises, a Texas-based engineering and construction company, is closing its Charlotte facility, and 100 workers will lose their jobs as a result.
Fluor’s SouthPark office at 6060 Piedmont Row Dr. will close Sept. 30 “due to unforeseen business circumstances,” the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed with the state this week.
“A number of business factors have impacted Fluor’s Power business project workload, thus leading to the decision to close the office and consolidate the company’s project operations in other Fluor offices to perform that work,” the company said in an email to the Observer.
Employees may apply for positions in other Fluor office locations, although the company said it does not know which positions, if any, may be available, according to the WARN.
Earlier this week, Fluor reported a loss of $24 million for the second quarter. In a statement, the company said it was reassessing its power market to determine “where the gas-fired power business offers adequate return opportunities consistent with our expectations and long term experience.”
Fluor is an engineering, construction and maintenance company that designs and builds power plants for clients on six continents, according to its website.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments