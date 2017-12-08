Pharmaceutical giant laying off 50 in Charlotte

A subsidiary of pharmaceutical company Merck is laying off 50 employees in Charlotte as it vacates a service center in south Charlotte, according to a notice to state officials.
Merck Sharp & Dohme said it’s discontinuing a global controllers unit and eliminating eight human resources positions as it departs the location at 8050 Microsoft Way, off West Arrowood Road. The remaining human resources staff at the service center site will move to another Merck location in Charlotte.
Some employees in the global controllers unit will have an opportunity to move to other Merck locations, but about 50 employees are expected to lose their jobs. The layoffs will begin in February.
New Jersey-based Merck informed the state of the job cuts under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
