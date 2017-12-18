Extended Stay America CEO Gerry Lopez, left, is leaving his post Jan. 1, the company announced Monday.
Extended Stay America CEO Gerry Lopez, left, is leaving his post Jan. 1, the company announced Monday. Richard Drew AP
Extended Stay America CEO Gerry Lopez, left, is leaving his post Jan. 1, the company announced Monday. Richard Drew AP

Business

Charlotte-based hotel chain names new CEO

By Rick Rothacker

rrothacker@charlotteobserver.com

December 18, 2017 06:39 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 06:41 PM

Charlotte-based hotel chain Extended Stay America on Monday named Jonathan Halkyard CEO, effective Jan. 1.

He succeeds Gerry Lopez, who will serve as a senior adviser until March 18. Lopez became CEO in August 2015, arriving from AMC Entertainment to take over a company that went public in 2013.

Halkyard most recently was Extended Stay’s chief financial officer. The company said David Clarkson, Extended Stay’s treasurer, will serve as acting CFO during a search for a permanent replacement.

Extended Stay said in a securities filing that Lopez’s departure did not involve any disagreement with the company, which also issued an improved business outlook for 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“With Jonathan now ready to take the reins, I’m delighted to hand the Company over to him, completing a round of internal promotions into key management roles that set up ESA well for the future,” Lopez said in a statement.

In 2016, Lopez was the third-highest paid CEO of a company based in the Charlotte area, making $13.9 million, according to an Observer analysis. The biggest chunk of that compensation stemmed from a stock grant connected to his becoming CEO.

Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

    Construction along the Blue Line extension in the University City area is nearing completion and development is following. In some cases new gas stations and storage facilities are appearing.

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?
Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference 2:22

Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference
Doug Lebda speaking at the Charlotte Chamber Economic Outlook Conference 1:25

Doug Lebda speaking at the Charlotte Chamber Economic Outlook Conference

View More Video