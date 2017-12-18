Charlotte-based hotel chain names new CEO

Charlotte-based hotel chain Extended Stay America on Monday named Jonathan Halkyard CEO, effective Jan. 1.
He succeeds Gerry Lopez, who will serve as a senior adviser until March 18. Lopez became CEO in August 2015, arriving from AMC Entertainment to take over a company that went public in 2013.
Halkyard most recently was Extended Stay’s chief financial officer. The company said David Clarkson, Extended Stay’s treasurer, will serve as acting CFO during a search for a permanent replacement.
Extended Stay said in a securities filing that Lopez’s departure did not involve any disagreement with the company, which also issued an improved business outlook for 2017.
“With Jonathan now ready to take the reins, I’m delighted to hand the Company over to him, completing a round of internal promotions into key management roles that set up ESA well for the future,” Lopez said in a statement.
In 2016, Lopez was the third-highest paid CEO of a company based in the Charlotte area, making $13.9 million, according to an Observer analysis. The biggest chunk of that compensation stemmed from a stock grant connected to his becoming CEO.
