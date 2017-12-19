Mooresville-based Lowe’s Cos. has hired former Amazon executive Vikram Singh as its new chief digital officer, a newly created role.
Lowe's hires former Amazon exec for newly created tech job

By Katherine Peralta

December 19, 2017 11:05 AM

Mooresville-based Lowe’s Cos. has hired a former Amazon executive as its new chief digital officer, a newly created role.

Vikram Singh starts his new position Jan. 4, Lowe’s said in a statement Tuesday. He will report to Michael McDermott, the company’s chief customer officer.

Vikram Singh
Singh will be responsible for accelerating Lowe’s “digital evolution” to help customers shop seamlessly in stores, online, via mobile and call centers and at in-home or on-site channels, Lowe’s said. He’ll also help better integrate Lowe’s digital efforts with its supply chain.

Like other retailers, Lowe’s has been working to improve its e-commerce experience as more customers opt to shop online.

The company’s also has been investing in its supply chain operations, including by building local central delivery terminals to cut down on delivery times.

Singh was previously general manager and director of rentals and global trade-in at Amazon for three years, according to his LinkedIn page. Singh has over 15 years of experience in e-commerce strategy roles, including at eBay, PayPal and Fujitsu.

“We’re making strategic investments in digital to become even faster at anticipating customer needs and providing relevant solutions leveraging technology,” McDermott said.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

