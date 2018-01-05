Business

Black tech entrepreneurs are focus of new Charlotte initiative

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

January 05, 2018 10:09 AM

The newest tenant at a former missile plant and distribution center in Charlotte’s North End is a community initiative focused on promoting black technology entrepreneurs.

Called BLKTECHCLT, the group has leased 1,200 square feet at Camp North End. It’s a subsidiary of community development consulting firm Build the Good, and has operated out of various spaces such as Google Fiber’s First Ward location since launching in 2016.

The group is opening their Camp North End space on Saturday, sponsored by a one-year grant from the OrthoCarolina Foundation. BLKTECHCLT is focused on skills-building workshops, connecting entrepreneurs to loans, capital and mentors and helping black tech workers connect with corporate employers.

“We’re beyond enthusiastic to expand our work through BLKTECH Interactive’s initiative across North Carolina with the installation of BLKTECHCLT at Camp North End,” said Sherrell Dorsey, founder of Build the Good, in a statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Camp North End is a 75-acre former industrial site off Statesville Avenue, a massive collection of former warehouse and factory space that developer ATCO Properties & Management plans to renovate, refurbish and reuse. In its previous iterations, various parts of the site have been used as a Ford, a Rite Aid distribution center, a missile assembly plant and a munitions dump.

New York-based ATCO paid $13.5 million for the site in 2016, the latest change in a rapidly shifting part of Charlotte.

“BLKTECHCLT represents the best of what the North End Smart District should be,” said Damon Hemmerdinger, co-president of ATCO.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Developers are building in retail as an amenity

    Looking to attract tenants builders are adding coffee shops, grocery stores or bars on the ground floor. A Whole Foods Market is one such amenity going in at the Novel Stonewall Station in uptown Charlotte.

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:57

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 0:44

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers?
Timelapses show 50 years of development, change in Charlotte 1:10

Timelapses show 50 years of development, change in Charlotte

View More Video