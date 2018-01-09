New coworking space aims to bring “unique entrepreneurial spirit” to Charlotte

A new coworking company has leased a floor at a Charlotte office building, adding to the growing number of such companies uptown.
Amsterdam-based Spaces said Monday that they’ve leased 32,000 square feet at 101 North Tryon, an office tower at Trade and Tryon streets. The company joins Industrious and WeWork as major coworking companies with a presence in Charlotte’s central business district.
The company will offer a business club, coworking spaces and private offices for rent, targeting smaller entrepreneurs and start-up companies in Charlotte. The building was acquired in 2015 for $108 million, and owners Barings Real Estate Advisors and LRC Properties have since undertaken a major renovation.
“We are looking forward to opening our first location in Charlotte, North Carolina,” said Michael Berretta, vice president of network development, Americas, for Spaces, in a statement.
The company plans to open in the summer. JLL brokers Ross Howard and Jaime Boast represented the tenant in the transaction, while Foundry Commercial’s Meredith Ball and Chris Swart represented the landlord.
