Medical costs will rise under UNC Health Care, Carolinas deal, Blue Cross warns

2:27 This video is how Ballantyne video pitch itself to Amazon, but came up short Pause

2:02 Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built.

5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short

1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas

1:41 911 call: couple found dead on the floor, in hot tub in Best Western

2:08 Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

2:34 Here's what a mom said to hotels after her son and others were killed by carbon monoxide at Best Westerns

1:59 Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

1:22 Watch how quickly this car gets stolen from a Charlotte gas station