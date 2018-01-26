NC approves Atlantic Coast Pipeline permit through 8 counties

2:02 Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built. Pause

2:03 Protester fasting to oppose pipeline

0:45 Tom Haberstroh gives suggestions on taking on the ALS Pepper Challenge

1:41 911 call: couple found dead on the floor, in hot tub in Best Western

2:27 This video is how Ballantyne video pitch itself to Amazon, but came up short

5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short

1:21 Taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft

3:33 Giving fraud a bad name: The Ponzi scheme

1:08 A comparison of grocery prices, and where you can find the cheapest