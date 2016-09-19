Local

September 19, 2016 6:02 AM

Suspects sought in burned body found in burned out Cadillac in Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says it discovered human remains inside a burnt vehicle in the Morganton area of Burke County Sunday morning.

Deputies say they were called to Canoe Creek Way area of Morganton at 8:05 a.m. in reference to a burnt vehicle. Human remains were discovered inside the Cadillac Deville.

The Cadillac belongs to 35-year-old Albert Austin but is registered to 29-year-old Spencer Murray, both of Forest City, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Austin or Murray is asked to call Burke County Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333 or investigators at 828-438-5500.

