Suspects sought in burned body found in burned out Cadillac in Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says it discovered human remains inside a burnt vehicle in the Morganton area of Burke County Sunday morning.
Deputies say they were called to Canoe Creek Way area of Morganton at 8:05 a.m. in reference to a burnt vehicle. Human remains were discovered inside the Cadillac Deville.
The Cadillac belongs to 35-year-old Albert Austin but is registered to 29-year-old Spencer Murray, both of Forest City, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Austin or Murray is asked to call Burke County Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333 or investigators at 828-438-5500.
