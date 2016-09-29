Police investigating fatal north Charlotte car crash that caught fire

Charlotte Mecklenburg detectives are investigating the cause of a fatal north Charlotte crash that ended with a car catching on fire.
It happened about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday on the 2900 block of Boxmeer Drive, near the intersection of Statesville Road and Interstate 85.
Police say they found a 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata had run off the roadway, struck an embankment, and caught fire. The driver, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced deceased on scene. There were no other passengers and no other vehicles were involved.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in this crash, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reibold at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
