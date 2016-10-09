So, how much rain fell on Charlotte during Hurricane Matthew?

Creeks swelled on Saturday as the edges Hurricane Matthew soaked Mecklenburg County, but in the end, Charlotte was spared from flooding and didn’t get nearly the amount of rain originally predicted.
On Sunday, the National Weather Service reported that its station at Charlotte Douglas International Airport recorded 2.12 inches of rainfall on Saturday and 0.66 inches on Friday, bringing the total to less than 3 inches. Earlier in the week, some computer models showed more than 4 inches of rain falling in or near Charlotte later Friday and early Saturday.
By contrast, roughly 150 miles to the east of Charlotte Douglas, nearly 15 inches of rain fell during the storm at Fayetteville Regional Airport. According to the National Weather Service, that was the most ever in a 24-hour period for that measuring station.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments