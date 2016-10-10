Keith Lamont Scott funeral now scheduled for Saturday in SC

The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer has once again been scheduled after it was postponed during to pending storms from Hurricane Matthew.
According to Murray's Mortuary, services will be held for Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Scott, 43, was killed while police were serving a warrant at The Village at College Downs apartment complex on Old Concord Road, in northeast Charlotte. His death sparked protesting across the city, erupting into violence.
The funeral was initially slated to take place last Thursday on James Island along the coast of South Carolina.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley declared a state of emergency and called for coastal evacuations ahead of the Hurricane Matthew and the funeral was postponed due to the pending weather.
Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston now says the funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist of James Island.
