After son's heroin overdose and doctor's massive oxycodone overprescription, parents search for answers

After Gray and Susan Kimel's son, Douglas "Chip" Kimel III, died from an accidental heroin overdose, they went after answers. The Kimels went up against the state pharmacy and medical boards trying to learn why their son's doctor had prescribed more than double the recommended dosage of oxycodone and why Chip's pharmacist continued filling the prescriptions.
Justine Miller jmiller@mcclatchy.com

Living

Art installed at Renaissance West

Artist Monique Luck called on area residents to help her create a mixed media collage officially titled ""Dreams of the Past, Present and Future"" and unofficially, "Welcome Back", at Renaissance West, a new mixed-income community on West Boulevard, former site of Boulevard homes.

Living

Stair climbing champion Stephanie Hucko

Stephanie Hucko is the U.S. women's national stair climbing champion. She trains at The Vue in uptown Charlotte. The 45-year-old mother of two trains three times a week using all of the 50 floors in the building.

Education

Kids can't use playground at preschool

The Learning Collaborative recently built a playset with swings, a slide, and mini climbing wall at their school on Sam Drenan Road. But because of safety regulations the agency needs mulch donated and spread before the kids can slide down the slide, swing on the swings and climb to the platform.

Community

Celebrating Rosh Hashana

Students at Charlotte Jewish Day school celebrated the Jewish New Year earlier this month by making shofars. The students used horns from Kosher animals to create instruments that were blown in celebration of Rosh Hashana.

Education

500 laptops given to CMS students

A nonprofit group founded by a CMS family, Eliminate the Digital Divide or E2D, has taken on its biggest project yet, handing out take-home laptops to 500 students in five high-poverty CMS schools. Their big event was last Saturday, but they're visiting several schools, including Harding University High School, to give laptops to students who were unable to make it Saturday.

Editor's Choice Videos