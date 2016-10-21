After son's heroin overdose and doctor's massive oxycodone overprescription, parents search for answers

After Gray and Susan Kimel's son, Douglas "Chip" Kimel III, died from an accidental heroin overdose, they went after answers. The Kimels went up against the state pharmacy and medical boards trying to learn why their son's doctor had prescribed more than double the recommended dosage of oxycodone and why Chip's pharmacist continued filling the prescriptions.