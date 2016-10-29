Gallery: All Hallows Eve at Latta Plantation

Miles Rice, 2, tries to pet a cow at the All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation.Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated around the Latta Plantation while playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals. ChildrenÕs costume awards were given during costume contests to The Best Historical Character, The Best Classical Storybook Character, The Best Farm Animal Costume, and The Most Creative Costume, among others.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Ryan Cochran helps his son Rowen Cochran, 3, shoot a rubber band gun at the All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation.Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated around the Latta Plantation while playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals. ChildrenÕs costume awards were given during costume contests to The Best Historical Character, The Best Classical Storybook Character, The Best Farm Animal Costume, and The Most Creative Costume, among others.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Ryan Cochran helps his son Rowen Cochran, 3, shoot a rubber band gun at the All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation.Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated around the Latta Plantation while playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals. Children’s costume awards were given during costume contests to The Best Historical Character, The Best Classical Storybook Character, The Best Farm Animal Costume, and The Most Creative Costume, among others.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Children line up to be judged in the Costume Contest at the All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation.Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated around the Latta Plantation while playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals. ChildrenÕs costume awards were given during costume contests to The Best Historical Character, The Best Classical Storybook Character, The Best Farm Animal Costume, and The Most Creative Costume, among others.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Heather Lineberger and her son Harrison Lineberger, 7 months, dressed up as George Washington at the All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation.Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated around the Latta Plantation while playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals. ChildrenÕs costume awards were given during costume contests to The Best Historical Character, The Best Classical Storybook Character, The Best Farm Animal Costume, and The Most Creative Costume, among others.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Sisters Serena Cochran, 6, and Corinne Cochran, 3, enjoy the All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation.Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated around the Latta Plantation while playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals. ChildrenÕs costume awards were given during costume contests to The Best Historical Character, The Best Classical Storybook Character, The Best Farm Animal Costume, and The Most Creative Costume, among others.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Children line up to get prizes at the All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation.Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated around the Latta Plantation while playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals. ChildrenÕs costume awards were given during costume contests to The Best Historical Character, The Best Classical Storybook Character, The Best Farm Animal Costume, and The Most Creative Costume, among others.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Parents and kids at the All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation.Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated around the Latta Plantation while playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals. ChildrenÕs costume awards were given during costume contests to The Best Historical Character, The Best Classical Storybook Character, The Best Farm Animal Costume, and The Most Creative Costume, among others.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Maya Wheeler, 1, is dressed as an elephant at at the All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation.Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated around the Latta Plantation while playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals. ChildrenÕs costume awards were given during costume contests to The Best Historical Character, The Best Classical Storybook Character, The Best Farm Animal Costume, and The Most Creative Costume, among others.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com