Off-duty deputy accidentally shoots daughter in Lincoln County

An off-duty Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy accidentally shot her daughter late Saturday while showing her gun to other people at her residence, investigators said.
The sheriff’s deputy was identified as Misty Michelle Flowers, 38. She works at the Lincoln County courthouse.
Investigators said Flowers was showing her service weapon to friends shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, when she accidentally fired the weapon. The bullet went through a wall and struck her 11-year-old daughter.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 11:23 p.m., and rushed the girl to Carolinas HealthCare System-Lincoln. She was then airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where she underwent surgery and is now stable. No information was available about the extent of her injuries.
Flowers previously worked for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and has been with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office since August 2015. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
