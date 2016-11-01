Women suspected in killing over ‘mutual boyfriend’ found in Charlotte

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have captured a woman who is accused of fatally shooting another woman last week near Atlanta during a fight over a man.
Shontori Gooden, 21, was arrested Sunday in Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg County jail records. She remained in the jail as of early Tuesday. It’s unclear why Gooden came to Charlotte.
Gooden allegedly shot Nyla Foster in the thigh at a Lithia Springs parking lot on Oct. 22, after they fought over a man that one media outlet described as “a mutual boyfriend.” Foster later died.
The victim had reportedly just moved to Georgia from Lakeland, Florida, when the incident occurred.
