Franklin Graham presents Good Samaritan award to Gov. Pat McCrory

Franklin Graham on Thursday presented Gov. Pat McCrory with a Good Samaritan Award for helping North Carolinians impacted by Hurricane Matthew.
“This is to just say thank you for the people of North Carolina that you have been helping and that you have been serving not only since you’ve been governor but for the past few weeks,” Graham told McCrory at the Boone-based headquarters of Samaritan’s Purse. Just to say thank you on our behalf.”
LIVE on #Periscope: I'm honored to present our Good Samaritan award to @PatMcCroryNC for his leadership during #Hur… https://t.co/B7gxqba8Hp— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 3, 2016
Graham is president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
“We wanted you to come today to recognize your help and your leadership, which is affecting the lives of so many people,” Graham told McCrory.
“I am extremely honored to receive this recognition, but I am not here to accept this recognition,” McCrory said. “I am here to help communicate the needs of over 40 counties and thousands of individuals that were impacted by the worst natural disaster that North Carolina has seen in our lifetime.”
On Facebook, Graham said McCrory “responded with great leadership – organizing efforts to get families back into their homes, re-open schools and roads, restore power, and get businesses back on their feet.”
Also on Thursday, Samaritan’s Purse committed to building 20 homes for North Carolinians whose homes were destroyed by flooding.
