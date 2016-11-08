CMS suspends Butler’s head football coach after his weekend arrest on assault charge

Butler High football coach Brian Hales has been suspended with pay following his Saturday arrest on an assault charge connected with a domestic incident, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported Tuesday.
Hales, 43, was arrested Saturday night and charged with assault on a female. According to the police report, Hales and a 30-year-old woman “got into a verbal argument that turned into a physical assault” around 6 p.m. in the 9800 block of Ashley Farm Drive. The woman had minor injuries, including bruises and scratches, police said.
Hales is now suspended with pay. He has worked at Butler since 2002, according to CMS.
He is in his sixth season as Butler’s head football coach, with a record of 67-13, including 10-1 this season. The Butler Bulldogs clinched the Southwestern 4A conference title Friday night with a win over rival Independence High School. Hales led Butler to the 4AA state championships in 2012, when the Bulldogs finished the season 15-0.
Butler will begin play in the 2016 N.C. 4AA playoffs Nov. 18. The playoff pairings will be announced Saturday. The school has yet to officially announce an interim replacement coach for Hales.
