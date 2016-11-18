For immigrants already in the shadows, a Trump presidency brings new fears, action

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries Pause

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

2:44 Carlos Figueroa talks about speaking to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

1:08 Hurricane Matthew brings down branches and flooding around Mount Pleasant

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness