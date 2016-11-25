Teen arrested for gun theft at Bass Pro

Police arrested a second teenager Friday for stealing a collection of shotguns and rifles from Bass Pro Shop in Concord last week, according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
Concord police say Daquan Amad Erwin, 17, and Vaque Lashawn Davis, 18, smashed the store’s window to take three 12-gauge shotguns and five rifles, the station reported. Police also think the pair are connected to a break-in at Chola’s Indian Grill nearby.
Davis was arrested Friday, Erwin last week.
Both are charged with felony breaking and entering and eight counts of felony larceny of a firearm.
Thieves are stealing guns from federally licensed firearms dealers in North and South Carolina at a record pace, data show. So far this year, they’ve taken over 900 guns from dealers – more than the state’s combined total for 2014 and 2015.
Anyone with information about the Bass Pro Shop burglary is asked to call 704-93-CRIME.
Reporter Adam Bell contributed.
Off: 704-358-6038
Comments