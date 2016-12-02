Secret Santas give out money

Donovan Livingston captivated millions when his 2016 Harvard School of Education address, the poetic "Lift Off," went viral. On Thursday, Livingston spoke to a Charlotte audience at the Booth Playhouse.
During an exclusive interview with the Charlotte Observer, Charlotte District Attorney Andrew Murray discusses how social media played a role in the aftermath of the Keith Lamont Scott shooting. He also talks about key players during the protests trying to get their "10 minutes of fame."
Community members spoke during a community press conference in the wake of the decision not to charge a CMPD police officer in the death of Keith Lamont Scott. David T. Foster III/The Charlotte Observer
Charlotte District Attorney Andrew Murray presented medical examiner slides, surveillance video and other police evidence in discussing why no charges were filed against CMPD Officer Bentley Vinson in the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.