Secret Santas give out money

Secret Santas handed out $100 bills to strangers on the street and also to Charlotte charities on Friday.
Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

An evening with Donovan Livingston

Donovan Livingston captivated millions when his 2016 Harvard School of Education address, the poetic "Lift Off," went viral. On Thursday, Livingston spoke to a Charlotte audience at the Booth Playhouse.

Chuck Hagel interview

Interview with former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel before his speech Thursday to the Charlotte World Affairs Council at Hilton Charlotte Center City

Convenience store video

District Attorney Andrew Murray played a video clip from a convenience store that seems to show a bulge near Keith Lamont Scott's right ankle indicating a gun.

