Joel Ford considers challenging Jennifer Roberts for Charlotte mayor

Democratic State Sen. Joel Ford said Tuesday he is forming an exploratory committee to consider challenging Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts in 2017.
“We need a mayor who will focus on the real issues facing our city,” Ford said in a statement. “That starts with creating new jobs and economic opportunities for the city; protecting our neighborhoods, supporting our schools and investing in our community.”
“Charlotte needs a bold, decisive and visionary mayor; one who can unify the city, the council, the business community and all of our neighborhoods and communities,” Ford said.
Ford is a three-term state senator and former chairman of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party.
He said he will build a city-wide political organization that supports a common-sense agenda that brings people together.
“We need to demonstrate the Charlotte can-do spirit at City Hall as a leadership model for our community and other representatives to see how we achieve success in Charlotte by confronting our challenges with grit and by working together selflessly,” Ford said.
