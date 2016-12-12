Victorian home built in 1900 given to historic foundation for preservation

A historic home considered “pivotal” to Salisbury’s North Main Street Historic District has been donated to the Historic Salisbury Foundation, reports the Salisbury Post.
The foundation the Victorian C.L. Emerson House at 1008 North Main St. was given to it by descendents of the original builder, James Isaiah “Ike” Emerson and his mother, Bonnie Rufty Emerson. The home has been in the Emerson family since it was built in 1900 by C.L. Emerson, Ike Emerson’s great-grandfather, the Post reports.
C.L. Emerson was that community’s first oil dealer, before shifting into real estate, the Post reports. He built three additional houses in the 1000 block of North Main Street, which was home to well-to-do merchants and businessmen in the early 20th century, it was reported.
The Historic Salisbury Foundation intends to stabilize the house and put protective covenants in place to maintain its architectural features, it was reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments