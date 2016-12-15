Duke Energy to finance N.C. electric vehicle charging stations

More than 200 public electric vehicle charging stations will be installed across North Carolina under a $1 million Duke Energy project.
New EV stations are planned for nearly half the state’s 100 counties, including two stations in Charlotte, two in Huntersville and one in Cornelius. The program is part of Duke’s settlement last year of a federal lawsuit that alleged Duke’s coal-fired power plants broke clean-air laws.
The project pays up to $5,000 for each charging station the purchase and installation of each charging port. Duke got requests for more than 500 stations around the state. Grant recipients can put charging stations where they want.
“The robust interest throughout the state is a positive sign that public EV charging will continue to grow in North Carolina,” said David Fountain, Duke’s North Carolina president. “Expanding charging infrastructure is critical for more EV adoption in the future.”
About 5,300 plug-in electric vehicles and 700 public charging ports are now in place statewide.
