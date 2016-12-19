Social media erupts as Charlotte rescinds LGBT rights law in HB2 trade off

Reaction on social media has been quick on the Charlotte Council’s vote to rescind its own LGBT civil rights laws in the expectation of a repeal of the state’s unpopular House Bill 2.
Most of the reaction has been critical, though some note how much damage HB2 did to the state.
But all kidding aside, the repeal of #HB2 is necessary. It's hurt the state & people in it for too long while having ZERO positive effects.— Formerly Funny (@LOLCLT) December 19, 2016
It never would have held up in court! What happened to standing up for what's right?! #HB2 #NorthCarolina #Charlotte— Faith Naff (@FaithNaff) December 19, 2016
#Charlotte Dems sellout #trans people on the hope NCGOP will repeal #HB2 https://t.co/uwBsXsfSsF #LGBTQ #transphobia— BenjaminCraft-Rendon (@BFSCR) December 19, 2016
NC businesses and employers will want to keep an eye on this development. Repeal of #HB2 tomorrow? https://t.co/UNpIJSrPkE— AngelaFaragCraddock (@faracrad) December 19, 2016
@FOmyronpitts We can't ignore that Charlotte was one of the hardest hit cities when it came to #HB2's negative impact on economic investment— Myron B. Pitts (@FOmyronpitts) December 19, 2016
#HB2 repeal seems like bad deal for #LGBT community unless #Charlotte plans to pass new nondiscrimination ordinance after Cooper is sworn in— Texas LGBT News (@lsqnews) December 19, 2016
I'll believe it when I see it.— SA Wilson (@SAWilson1) December 19, 2016
What other deals were made for this? There's always a hook.#HB2 #ncga https://t.co/d3Aga2lSBy
At the end of the day, if #HB2 gets repealed tomorrow, the fact is #LGBTQ and esp. trans folks are getting thrown under the bus. #CLT #NCpol— Steve Knight (@knightopia) December 19, 2016
BREAKING! #Charlotte City Council has repealed their "Pro rape ordinance" & surrendered in their #WarOnWomen. #NCGA to repeal #HB2. #ncpol— NC Zero (@NC_Zero) December 19, 2016
