Poverty, economic mobility to be discussed at Black Lives Matter Charlotte presentation

Black Lives Matter Charlotte will host a free discussion of poverty and economic mobility at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Plaza United Methodist Church, 5600 The Plaza.
Nikkea Wiler and Bob Simmons of the Race Matters For Juvenile Justice leadership team will facilitate the presentation and discussion on “Poverty: A History of Racial Exclusion.”
“This conversation should provide a deeper understanding of the systemic origins of poverty and its disproportionate presence in the black community,” said Tiffany Capers, a member of The Charlotte Post Foundation board and coordinator of the Black Lives Matter Charlotte meetings.
“After a series of community conversations and community input, our ultimate goal is to define a call to action to address economic disparities,” Capers said.
Register to attend the event at http://thecharlottepost.com/ .
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments