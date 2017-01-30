Major League Triathlon staging race in uptown Charlotte this spring

The nation’s “first and only professional triathlon league” has announced uptown Charlotte will be the first stop in it’s four-race season this year.
Major League Triathlon says the Charlotte event will be May 20 at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, and will encompass surrounding blocks for biking and running segments. The competition will be free for spectators and open to the public.
In all, eight teams will participate, consisting of 32 of the best triathletes from all over the world. Team members won’t be announced for a few more weeks, but it has been confirmed that the Carolina Gliders will serve as the home team for the first race.
“Major League Triathlon is based in Charlotte and we cannot wait to put on a show for our city,” said Daniel Cassidy, CEO of Major League Triathlon.
Each athlete will swim 300 meters, bike four miles and run one mile, one at a time, before tagging their next teammate. The first team to have all four athletes cross the finish line will win.
The short and fast-paced nature of the event, a style popularized in Australia, offers a distinct viewer experience as the athletes swim, bike, run and transition directly in front of spectators. A festival and concert are planned for post-race entertainment at Triple C Brewery in South End.
Major League Triathlon was formed in 2016 with the goal of creating a more spectator-friendly version of triathlon. MLT aims to grow the sport of triathlon on both an amateur and professional level. For a complete list of MLT events, visit http://www.majorleaguetriathlon.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Major League Triathlon
When: May 20, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center (MCAC)
Where to watch: Swim (aquatics center), biking (4 loops including McDowell, Stonewall, South Caldwell and East Third streets); running (Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard from the aquatic center to South Caldwell Street.)
