Man charged with murder in Charlotte shooting death

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives have charged Alexander Tavon Miller, 21, with the murder Thursday of a Charlotte man.
Stephon Gregory White, 201, was shot in the 6200 block of Bells Mill Drive. White was driven to Mallard Creek Road before the driver of the vehicle stopped and called for Medic.
Miller turned himself in to the custody of his attorney early Monday and charged with murder.
CMPD says it will release further information as it develops in what it calls an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to homicide detective Clayton or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments