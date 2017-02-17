Super-sized sink hole near drive-thru forces McDonald’s to close for repairs

Beware going through the McDonald’s Drive-thru in Shelby, North Carolina.
The Shelby Star is reporting a super-sized 8-foot by 8-foot sinkhole has formed in the parking lot of the restaurant on East Dixon Boulevard. It will be closed at least a month. Owners told the Star the hole was caused by a collapsed sewage drain and will take a month to fix.
“In September, the sinkhole showed up, and we had to close the first drive-thru lane. (On Monday,) we had to shut down the power to the building,” Shawn Kuthan told the Star. He’s reportedly the son of the restaurant owner.
Repairing the whole will require construction crews to dig down 30 feet down, the Star reported.
