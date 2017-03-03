Businessman found shot and killed outside his Lancaster County home

Police believe the owner of a Lancaster convenience store was shot after driving home from work Thursday night.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Harnish Patel closed up the Speedee Mart on Pageland Highway at 11:24 p.m. and drove straight home. That's where deputies believe he was confronted by his killer.
Deputies were called to Patel's home on Craig Manor Road across from the White Oak Manor long term car facility at 11:33 p.m.
The woman who called 911 said she heard screaming and gunshots.
Patel was reportedly found just a few feet from the door of his home and was pronounced dead on scene from apparent gunshot wounds.
“We ask anyone with information he or she thinks might be related to this incident in any way to please contact us,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “If you saw anything at the store, in the area of Craig Manor Road, or anywhere in between, let us know. Even if you think it is not important, it could be the lead that solves this case.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC 888-274-6372 or email www.crimestopperssc.com.
