Hypothermia suspected of killing 3-year-old Burke County boy

Hypothermia is suspected of killing a 3-year-old boy found dead on a Burke County porch last week, Sheriff Steve Whisenant told Observer news partner WBTV on Monday.
More interviews need to be conducted, and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports before confirming the cause of death, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday. The reports are expected within two weeks.
“Subsequent to receiving those reports, we will present our findings to the District Attorney’s Office so the District Attorney can determine if any charges should be issued,” the sheriff’s office statement said.
An autopsy performed Thursday revealed no signs of trauma, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called to a home on Hopewell Road at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, after a driver reported seeing a child on the front porch.
