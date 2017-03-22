Teen’s body found near elementary school baseball field in Charlotte

The body of a teenager was found Wednesday afternoon behind Allenbrook Elementary School in northwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police launched a homicide investigation.
Officers say the teenager, identified by police as 18-year-old Tyshaud Nikese Brown, was lying near the baseball field behind Allenbrook Elementary, in the 1400 block of Allenbrook Drive, and had an apparent gunshot wound.
Medic pronounced Brown dead at scene.
Detectives said Wednesday afternoon that they do not believe the incident is related to any of the students or staff at the school, which has 550 K-5 students.
Brown’s mother told WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, that her son left the house Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. and never came home.
She reported him missing Wednesday morning, police said . Freedom Division patrol officers went to the 5500 block of John McGraw Lane to check on the report. Officers searched the area but didn’t find Brown.
His body was located around 1:24 p.m. near the school.
Tyshaud Brown's mother is begging anyone with information about son's murder to tell @CMPD. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/BLQycaJFjC— Sarah-Blake Morgan (@SarahBlakeWBTV) March 22, 2017
Jeremy Thomasson told WBTV that he and Brown played football together at West Charlotte High School.
The death could be Charlotte’s 20th homicide of the year, and the second in 24 hours. On Tuesday, just before 9 p.m., police found the body of a 30-year-old man in the 1000 block of North Wendover Road. Carson David Christian Jr. died of an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Early indication is that homicide is not associated with school itself. Deceased is on field behind school.— CMPD News (@CMPD) March 22, 2017
Ann Doss Helms and Joe Marusak contributed.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments