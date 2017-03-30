Local

March 30, 2017 6:42 PM

National reaction divided over HB2 repeal

By Mark Price and Adam Bell

North Carolina’s compromise on the controversial House Bill 2 law drew a fiery response from across the nation, with both conservatives and liberals calling it a failure.

The compromise repeals HB2, re-sets bathroom access to pre-HB2 standards and includes a moratorium preventing local governments from passing their own nondiscrimination ordinances through at least 2020.

Even before the compromise was passed Thursday, national and international media were reacting to the measure, with the issue receiving coverage from outlets such as the BBC, BuzzFeed, The New York Times and Vogue.

Tony Perkins, head of the conservative Family Research Council, said on Twitter the repeal bill “signals that elected officials are willing to yield to courts on matters of public policy.”

Hollywood also took notice of what was happening in Raleigh.

Rob Reiner, director of “The Princess Bride” and one of the stars of “All In The Family,” tweeted Thursday morning: “Entertainment leaders: don’t fall for this ‘deal.’ Doesn’t repeal #HB2. Only way we’re coming back is w/ FULL repeal”

Other celebrity critics joined in the criticism, including actress Jane Fonda (“We are not fooled! Take a stand and fully #RepealHB2”), tennis star Martina Navratilova, who called the change “not good enough,” and actress Ellen Page.

