National reaction divided over HB2 repeal

North Carolina’s compromise on the controversial House Bill 2 law drew a fiery response from across the nation, with both conservatives and liberals calling it a failure.
The compromise repeals HB2, re-sets bathroom access to pre-HB2 standards and includes a moratorium preventing local governments from passing their own nondiscrimination ordinances through at least 2020.
Even before the compromise was passed Thursday, national and international media were reacting to the measure, with the issue receiving coverage from outlets such as the BBC, BuzzFeed, The New York Times and Vogue.
Tony Perkins, head of the conservative Family Research Council, said on Twitter the repeal bill “signals that elected officials are willing to yield to courts on matters of public policy.”
Hollywood also took notice of what was happening in Raleigh.
Rob Reiner, director of “The Princess Bride” and one of the stars of “All In The Family,” tweeted Thursday morning: “Entertainment leaders: don’t fall for this ‘deal.’ Doesn’t repeal #HB2. Only way we’re coming back is w/ FULL repeal”
Other celebrity critics joined in the criticism, including actress Jane Fonda (“We are not fooled! Take a stand and fully #RepealHB2”), tennis star Martina Navratilova, who called the change “not good enough,” and actress Ellen Page.
Sen. Bishop: "HB2 is not sacrosanct" but says he fears peace gained by passing compromise will be fleeting. Cannot support bill. #HB2 #NCPOL— ncfamilyorg (@ncfamilyorg) March 30, 2017
REMINDER: #HB2 proposal is a bad deal that does not actually #RepealHB2. Instead, it doubles-down on discrimination. https://t.co/A47odpueMn— HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) March 30, 2017
.@RevDrBarber stands firmly against #HB2 "latest compromise is an insult to civil rights!" https://t.co/5IOs0rOYfu— NC NAACP (@ncnaacp) March 30, 2017
Prior to #hb2, North Carolina was home to 17 cities, counties with protections for LGBT citizens. HB142 bars those and others for 4 years.— Jen Jones (@thatjenjones) March 30, 2017
Entertainment leaders: don't fall for this "deal." Doesn't repeal #HB2. Only way we're coming back is w/ FULL repeal https://t.co/oETkhI4gy3— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 30, 2017
