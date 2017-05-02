Guns and ammo welcome at Lincoln County GOP fundraiser

Guns and ammunition are welcome at a May 25 fundraiser hosted by the Lincoln County Republican Party.
If you don’t have a weapon, one will be provided for you at the party’s Fun “N” Gun fundraiser at Denver Defense, according to an announcement on the party’s Facebook page.
Additional ammo will be available for purchase from Denver Defense, an indoor gun range at 1417 N.C. North in Denver, N.C.
“Join us for fun and a celebration of our 2nd Amendment Rights!” the GOP’s Facebook post says.
Food and beverages will also be provided at the event. Admission is a $20 donation, which includes 30 minutes of lane time at the range.
Details: lincoln.ncgop@gmail.com or 704-479-7066.
The Lincoln County Republican Party also has raffled guns at its annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner in Lincolnton.
Before last year’s event, party officials said the “Ten Gun Raffle” proved more lucrative than the party’s past cake raffles.
“We just realized what people were more interested in,” party Chairman Jon Propst told The Gaston Gazette.
The raffle generated about $6,000 beyond the cost of the guns, Propst, a Lincoln County sheriff’s lieutenant, told the paper.
Becky Ceartas, executive director of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, criticized the raffle. “we should all be concerned that this is being treated as a popular item,” Ceartas told the Observer last year. “Something like this is not very appropriate in this day and age. A bake sale is much more family-oriented.”
Lincoln County sheriff’s Major Lee Caskey defended the raffle, saying, “Here in Lincoln County, we are Second Amendment proponents.”
