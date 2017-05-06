WWE star Charlotte Flair says someone leaked nude photos of her online

WWE star and native Charlottean Charlotte Flair announced she was the victim of a nude photo hacking scheme.
In a since-deleted Tweet from Thursday, the daughter of well-known wrestler Ric Flair said private photos of hers were stolen from her and posted online without her consent.
“These images must be removed from the Internet immediately,” she said in the tweet, according to the New York Post.
Charlotte Flair is a “NXT” Women’s champion and a four-time “RAW” Women’s champion. Some of the wrestler’s fans took to Twitter to support her after the incident.
The only photos of .@MsCharlotteWWE that matter pic.twitter.com/eF0R5d8k6I— Lionel ️ (@DOlTWITHFLAIR) May 4, 2017
Charlotte Flair is one of the best wrestlers WWE has, her personal life is none of your business.— Andy (@Asuka_City) May 4, 2017
She is the latest female wrestler to have photos posted online against her will. The same thing has recently happened to wrestlers including Paige and Alexis Bliss, the New York Post reported.
Flair, whose real name is Ashley Fliehr, is from Charlotte. The 31-year-old went to school at Providence High and was a personal trainer in Ballantyne before stepping into the ring.
