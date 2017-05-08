Search continues for S.C. girl, 8, missing since mother found dead

The search continued Monday for an 8-year-old South Carolina girl who’s been missing since her mother was found dead Friday morning.
Myrtle Beach’s WBTW reported that the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office charged Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36, of Bennettsville with the murder of Ella Lowery.
But officers are still looking for Lowery’s daughter, Iyana Lowery. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon has said he believes Iyana was at the home when her mother was killed, WBTW reported.
"Finding Iyana is of highest priority to all the agencies involved. We need the community to stand beside us and remain vigilant in helping and sharing information. This is not a time as a community to remain silent if you have information. Your piece of information may be critical in saving the life of Iyana," Lemon said in a news release.
The FBI has joined the case, according to media reports.
Iyana is 4 feet 2 inches, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.
