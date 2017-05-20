Atlas Copco President and CEO Mats Rahmstrom cuts the ribbon at the May 17 grand opening of the Atlas Copco production facility at 1059 Paragon Way in Rock Hill.
May 20, 2017

Atlas Copco celebrates grand opening of new $25M Rock Hill facility

By David Thackham

YORK COUNTY

Atlas Copco this week celebrated the grand opening of its new $25 million, 197,000-square-foot production facility in Rock Hill’s Riverwalk Business Park.

The production and assembly facility at 1059 Paragon Way employs more than 300 people. The facility officially opened in February, and produces generators, portable compressors and other equipment.

“Rock Hill is so fortunate to count Atlas Copco as a longtime, distinguished member of our business community,” said Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols. “This expansion is a testament not only of their success, but also the success of Rock Hill to keep pace with such a growing, vibrant, international business.”

The new plant replaces the company’s original facility at Waterford Business Park in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill JCPenney offers new sales

The JCPenney store in the Rock Hill Galleria is now selling kitchen and laundry appliances.

JCPenney recently renovated its home department to accommodate a 1,500-square-foot showroom featuring refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers and dryers from brands such as Samsung, LG and GE.

The Rock Hill store on 2321 Dave Lyle Boulevard is one of 100 locations nationwide with a major appliance department.

Comporium recognized as Centennial Business

Rock Hill-based Comporium was recognized as a South Carolina Centennial Business by S.C. Secretary of State Mark Hammond.

The honor is reserved for domestic business entities that have been on file with the Secretary of State’s Office for 100 years or more.

Comporium was incorporated in late 1894 as the Rock Hill Telephone Co. Comporium now offers a diverse suite of products, including voice, Internet, data and wireless.

“Large enough to offer cutting edge technology, but small enough to offer superior customer service,” Hammond said. “Comporium strives to fulfill its mission of making each customer’s life easier.”

