SUV flew over backyard fences like in the ‘Fast and Furious,’ say Charlotte neighbors

Residents of one north Charlotte neighborhood were likening their lives to the “Fast and the Furious” films Friday morning, after an SUV driver flew over fences and began racing through yards before crashing.
It happened before 3 a.m. Friday, when an SUV went through a three-way intersection without stopping in the 5100 block of Swearngan Road, according to media reports. That’s just north of the of Brookshire Boulevard and Interstate 85 intersection.
“They actually came flying over the fence, they flew over that fence and crashed like some ‘Fast and Furious’ stuff,” said homeowner Jarquale Stewart told WSOC.
Stewart said he could hear the “chick-boom, chick boom,” sound of the driver ramming through multiple fences.
The SUV traveled through several backyards before it flipped, just feet from a home, critically injuring the driver, said the Observer’s news partner WBTV. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not yet released details about the driver.
Once the vehicle came to a stop, neighbors rushed to help the driver, who was reportedly incoherent and bleeding from the nose, reported WSOC.
No one else was in the vehicle at the time and Medic took the driver to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition, reported WBTV. The accident remains under investigation.
WSOC says a similar crash happened at the same home in March 2011. In that crash, the driver plowed through the fence and right into the home, the station reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments